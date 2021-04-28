Norges Bank Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 488,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.62% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

