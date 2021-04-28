Norges Bank Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

SCHN opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

