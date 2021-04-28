Norges Bank Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 407,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Norges Bank owned 0.22% of Precigen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

