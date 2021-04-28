Norges Bank Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 490,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000. Norges Bank owned 0.37% of Nexa Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.