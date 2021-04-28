Norges Bank Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. Norges Bank owned 0.11% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,879,000.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,087,948 shares of company stock worth $456,488,372.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

