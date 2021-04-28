Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

