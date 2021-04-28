Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Kenon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

