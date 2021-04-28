Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Norges Bank owned 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $5,566,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

