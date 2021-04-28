Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.