Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.14% of United States Cellular at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

