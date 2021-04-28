Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.52% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.