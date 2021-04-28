Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

