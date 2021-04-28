Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Yalla Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

