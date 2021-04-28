Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 367,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000. Norges Bank owned 1.56% of DSP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DSP Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in DSP Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DSPG opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.25 million, a P/E ratio of -59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

