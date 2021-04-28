Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.74% of Radius Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Radius Health by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Radius Health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

