Norges Bank Takes $3.96 Million Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 943,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Norges Bank owned 0.12% of BRF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

