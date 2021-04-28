Norges Bank Takes Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Capstead Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 107,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

