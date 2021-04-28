Norges Bank Takes Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.37% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHRT opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

