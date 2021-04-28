Norges Bank Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.13. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

