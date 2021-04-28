Norges Bank Takes Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 193,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

