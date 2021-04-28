Norges Bank Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.27% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Marten Transport by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

MRTN stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

