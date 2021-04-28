Norges Bank Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 274,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of Myers Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $792.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

