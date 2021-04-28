Norges Bank Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. Norges Bank owned 0.21% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

