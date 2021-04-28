Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 113,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,331. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

