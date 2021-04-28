Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 113,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,331. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.