North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $361.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

