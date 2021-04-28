North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. North Mountain Merger has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.69.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,808,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.