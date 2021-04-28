Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Announces GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON NAR opened at GBX 71.55 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.48 million and a P/E ratio of 48.67.
About Northamber
