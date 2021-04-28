Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Announces GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NAR opened at GBX 71.55 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.48 million and a P/E ratio of 48.67.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

