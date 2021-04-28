Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 44,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,218,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $859.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

