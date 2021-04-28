Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Update

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, an increase of 828.2% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 58,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

About Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

