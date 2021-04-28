Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 12,854 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 458.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 623,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

