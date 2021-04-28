Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,693. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.