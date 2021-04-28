Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 78,277 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,277 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY stock remained flat at $$65.96 during trading on Wednesday. 218,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,947. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.