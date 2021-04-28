Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

