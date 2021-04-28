Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.55. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,496,737 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

