Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

