Northwest Natural’s (NWN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Williams Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWN. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

