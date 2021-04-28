NOV (NYSE:NOV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 306,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

