Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Novan stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

