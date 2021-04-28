Novartis’ (NVS) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.82. 1,719,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,870. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 46.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

