Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 46.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.