Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.71. 26,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,160. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

