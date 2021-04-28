Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 million-$2.08 million.
Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $14.98.
Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile
