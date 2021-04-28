Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 million-$2.08 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

