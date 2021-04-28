Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVZMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

