Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.