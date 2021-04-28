Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. 12,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,402. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.