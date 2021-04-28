NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
