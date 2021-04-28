NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

