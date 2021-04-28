NOW Token Trading Up 5% This Week (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $18,028.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOW Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NOW Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01037353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00720019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.12 or 1.00128360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

