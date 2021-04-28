Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.