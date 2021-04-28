Nuco.cloud Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $378,333.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.