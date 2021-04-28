Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 63.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $10,565.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.01033969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,780.48 or 1.00092701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

